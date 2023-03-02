Mother-in-law's sweet messages to daughter-in-law who gave birth will melt your heart

For new mothers, it can be overwhelming to get back to their routine life. After childbirth, a woman's body may undergo several changes that impact them physically and mentally. So, ensuring that a new mother gets all the support and love from her close friends and family is always important. Setting an example for the same is this mother-in-law who regularly sends sweet messages to her daughter-in-law who recently gave birth. And now, a post about her messages has gone viral.

The video shows how the mother-in-law often shares messages filled with encouragement and love. While in one message she shares she is proud of her, in another she says that she is in awe of her. This video is originally credited to @katvorbau. The clip was reshared by Instagram page @natalistco.

Take a look at the video below to know about the rest of the messages.

This video was shared two weeks ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 53,000 times and has received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "My EX mother-in-law still calls & texts me to check in, wish a happy birthday or Christmas, give me a pep talk if something is going wrong, etc. She's pretty cool." Another person wrote, "My mother-in-law is like this. She is a saint, and I am lucky to have her. I tell people I married my husband to snag her up as a mom." "It would have been much easier to deal with postpartum anxiety and depression with support like this," wrote a third.

