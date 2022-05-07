Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon to Prega News: Brands post heartwarming videos ahead of Mother's Day 2022
Amazon to Prega News: Brands post heartwarming videos ahead of Mother's Day 2022

Mother's Day 2022: Most of the brands, including Amazon and Prega News, took to YouTube to share their videos.
Mother's Day 2022: The image is taken from the video shared by the brand Prega News.(YouTube/@Prega News)
Published on May 07, 2022
Trisha Sengupta

Mother's Day 2022: This is day that is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year and is a special occasion to thank our mothers for always being there for us. Though this day is not celebrated universally on the same date, India is a country, among a few others, that observes this day dedicated to mothers on May. And with just one day to go, social media platforms are filled with various posts related to mothers. In fact, there are many brands that have also joined in to share advertisements ahead of the very special day.

Let’s start with the video by Prega News that is shared with the hashtag #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect. The video which is set in the backdrop of the employees of a company coming up with a social media campaign is simply heartwarming to watch. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the amazing video:

Amazon too joined in with a very special ad. “Against the odds, the women of the all-female delivery stations of India blaze a trail for other women to follow. Owned by women, run by women, these stations provide a source of financial independence, once reserved only for the men of India,” they wrote while posting the Mother’s Day video on YouTube.

“Chief everything officer”, with this as their punchline, online company Mylo highlighted how motherhood is a full-time job through their wonderful ad. They also posted how mothers need to be appreciated.

What are your thoughts on the videos specially shared for Mother’s Day?

amazon india youtube mother's day
