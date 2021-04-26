Mother’s love: Baby monkey hugs and kisses mama monkey. Harsh Goenka shares clip

Business tycoon has recently shared a heartening clip featuring a monkey and its baby that has now struck a chord with netizens. The adorable clip, shared on Twitter, has garnered much praise for its aww-worthy content. People couldn’t stop gushing at the mother monkey as well as the baby. After watching the video, you may find yourself calling your mom to give her a tight hug too.

The video starts with a baby monkey trying to climb up a tree. Meanwhile, the mother money sitting near drags the little one by its tail to save it from any danger. The baby then comes down to drown its mother with hugs and kisses.

“I saw this and looked up to the Almighty and told him, ‘Lord, I need a favour. Would you give my Mom a hug and place a kiss on her cheek and tell her it’s from me’,” reads the touching caption by Goenka.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 24, the clip has garnered over 76,000 views and several reactions. While many thanked Goenka for sharing such a beautiful clip, others shared tributes for their mothers. Many also shared heart emojis to shower love for the video.

What do you think of the clip?