Mourning dog waits outside 7-Eleven for dead owner; hearts pour with sympathy for pooch

In Korat, Thailand, a stray dog named Moo Daeng has become a symbol of loyalty and devotion, earning the nickname “Hachi of Korat” after being compared to Japan's legendary Hachikō. The dog has been waiting outside a 7-Eleven store in downtown Korat, holding vigil for its late owner, who passed away months ago. The dog continues to wait at the same spot, hoping for his master’s return(Facebook/@Mari-Mo Photography)

The story of Moo Daeng went viral when the Facebook page “Korat: The City You Can Build” shared photos and details initially posted by “Mari-Mo Photography.” On January 13, Mari-Mo Photography uploaded images of Moo Daeng resting in front of the convenience store, wrapped in a red blanket provided by kind locals.

Also read: Man risks his life to save dog from bear attack: 'This is the definition of loyalty'

A yellow sign placed by the shop owner reads: “Thank you all customers for your kindness, but Moo Daeng cannot eat liver and milk. Please help it live long.” The Korat page’s post, shared on January 14, quickly gained traction, amassing over 23,000 likes, 1,200 comments, and more than 4,800 shares by the following afternoon.

Japan's Hachikō

According to the post, Moo Daeng's loyalty mirrors that of Hachikō, Japan’s famed Akita dog. Moo Daeng’s owner, a homeless man believed to have a mental disorder, often roamed the area begging for food and money. The two would spend nights together outside the 7-Eleven in front of Grandma Mo Market in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Tragically, the homeless man fell seriously ill and died in November of last year. Despite his absence, Moo Daeng continues to wait at the same spot, hoping for his master’s return. Staff and the store owner have stepped in to care for the dog, providing food and blankets during cold nights.

The heartwarming yet poignant tale has stirred an outpouring of emotion on social media. Many commenters have urged someone to adopt Moo Daeng, expressing concern that donated food may not meet its nutritional needs.

Hachikō, the Japanese Akita dog with a similar story, became a global icon of loyalty. After his owner, Professor Hidesaburō Ueno, passed away in 1925, Hachikō continued to wait at Tokyo’s Shibuya Station every day for nine years until his death. His story has been immortalised with a statue at Shibuya Station, a lasting tribute to his unwavering devotion.

Also read: Heart touching video: Loyal dog chases ambulance carrying owner, what happens next will leave you emotional