Heart touching video: Loyal dog chases ambulance carrying owner, what happens next will leave you emotional

In a touching display of devotion, a video of a dog chasing an ambulance carrying his ill owner has gone viral on social media. The incident, which unfolded in Tunja, Colombia, has struck a chord with internet users around the globe, highlighting the extraordinary bond between pets and their owners. A dog chased an ambulance to stay with his ill owner. The touching video, capturing their reunion, has gone viral. (X/@TaraBull808)

A distress call for loyalty

Alejandro, the owner of a dog named Tono, fell seriously ill and required hospitalisation. Tono’s unwavering loyalty was evident as he refused to leave Alejandro’s side. Despite being ill himself, Alejandro was transported from Villa de Leyva to Tunja, a journey of approximately 40 kilometres. During this time, a fortuitous oversight—an open door—allowed Tono to escape from their home and sprint after the ambulance.

Watch the video here:

According to Dagens.com, the determined dog raced down the road, a motorbike rider noticed the heart-wrenching scene. Capturing the moment on camera, the motorcyclist signalled the ambulance team to stop. The ambulance workers, moved by the sight, allowed Tono to join Alejandro inside, leading to an emotional reunion.

Here's how the internet reacted to the heartwarming viral clip:

The 27-second video, shared by X user TaraBull, has garnered over 12.8 million views, evoking a wave of emotion from social media users. The touching footage has been widely discussed, with viewers expressing their feelings online. Comments flooded in, reflecting the deep impact of the video.

One viewer, Mike Threwson, expressed, "This is what true loyalty looks like. It brought tears to my eyes." Sarah Brian commented, "Such a beautiful reminder of the special bond between pets and their owners." Another user, Kunal Patel, noted, “This dog’s dedication is nothing short of extraordinary.”

Some users, like FurryFriendsForever, simply shared heart emojis and exclamations of "Amazing!" while Gabriel Clark added, "This made my day—such a touching story." Shelby Varney remarked, "Had a call this week where we spent more time catching and returning the dog than getting the patient in the ambulance. Patient wouldn't leave till their dog was safe. I'd do the same so I was happy to chase down and lure the lil guy with treats."