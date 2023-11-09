close_game
Dog guards dad's wallet, refuses to let anyone touch it. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 09, 2023 09:24 PM IST

An adorable dog has taken over social media by storm as it was seen guarding its dad's wallet.

Dogs often display unwavering loyalty and devotion toward their humans. And now, an adorable yet hilarious video proves just that. The video shows how the dog guards its dad’s wallet.

Snapshot of dog guarding dad's wallet. (Instagram/@_munni_indap)

The clip shows a dog named Munni sitting with her dad’s wallet. As a few people try touch the wallet, the dog instantly growls and barks at them. However, when the pet dad comes close, the pooch becomes calmer and gives the wallet. (Also Read: Dog answers maths questions like a pro, viral video stuns people)

The caption of the post reads, “Munni’s guarding dad’s wallet like a bouncer at a VIP club – only dad’s on the guest list!”

Watch the video of the dog guarding the wallet here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 1.6 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "When a father has a daughter like her, he should not worry about anything."

A second said, "I am sure the dad has trained Munni for this."

A third posted, "Munni is so responsible. She is guarding dad’s money so that young brother doesn’t end up spending unnecessarily."

"She is so cute," commented a fourth.

