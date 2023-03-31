Move over ChatGPT, Cat GPT is here for all feline lovers

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT has created waves worldwide ever since its release. Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT allows a person to ask questions, hold a conversation, make it write something, and much more. Not only that, but the AI itself also asks follow-up questions, admits its mistakes, and learns from them. Since anyone can use this AI, several people around the world are sharing their experiences on social media. From getting business ideas on ChatGPT to the AI passing an exam, it can almost do anything.

Now you can talk to a cat through Cat Gpt.(Pixabay)

While ChatGPT seems to be all the rage, another chatbot that is catching the attention of many these days is Cat GPT. Yes, you read that right. As the name suggests, this chatbot is all about cats! Once you open Cat GPT, you land on a page that shows some examples which you can ask the bot. It also presents the capabilities like "Remember where the user buried all the treats" and limitations like "Limited knowledge of world and cat videos after 2021."

Take a look at the Cat GPT website here:

Cat Gpt website. ((Cat-gpt.com))

Looks adorable, doesn't it? Well, to test it out, we asked the cat a few questions, and the responses will surely make you chuckle. Check out its answers below:

Snapshot of Cat GPT. (Cat-gpt.com)

Snapshot of Cat Gpt. ((Cat-gpt.com))

According to the Insider, There are also other iterations of CatGPT. One can even search for CatGPT.wvd.io, created by the independent data journalist Wouter van Dijke, and Cat-gpt.com, another chatbot that provides different responses.

So, if you are fond of cats and want to converse with one, Cat GPT is the perfect place to do it.