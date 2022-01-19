Home / Trending / Move over ice-cream rolls, Delhi eatery serves 90 kg roller ice-cream. Watch
This video posted on Instagram shows how a Delhi eatery serves a unique kind of roller ice-cream that weighs 90 kg in total.
A man preparing the 90 kg roller ice-cream at an eatery in Kamla Nagar, Delhi.&nbsp;(instagram/@thefoodieshub)
A man preparing the 90 kg roller ice-cream at an eatery in Kamla Nagar, Delhi. (instagram/@thefoodieshub)
Published on Jan 19, 2022
By Sohini Sengupta

If you are fond of desserts and have a sweet tooth, then chances are that you have probably tried ice-cream rolls and are even a fan of it. But this video that was posted on Instagram shows how ice-cream rolls are taken to a different level altogether when a roller is involved in the process of making these ice-creams.

The video was posted by food blogger Lakshay Talreja who runs the page The Foodies Hub on Instagram. In the caption of the video, he details that this video was shot at Vaishno Chaat Bhandar which is located in Kamla Nagar, Delhi. It opens to show how 90 kilograms of ice is first smashed and then put into a roller.

Once this is done, the roller keeps on rolling, as the person preparing the roller ice-cream keeps adding more and more layers to it with different kinds of flavouring agents and syrups. One can easily identify rose syrup and chocolate syrup among other ingredients that go into the making of this unique roller ice-cream that Talreja writes, weighs 90 kilograms. In the caption of this video, he explains, “A plate costs just Rs. 60 and is definitely worth a try.”

Watch the making of roller ice-cream here:

This video seems to have struck a chord with most netizens who wish to give it a try. Since being posted on Instagram around three days ago, the video has already garnered more than 25,500 likes and several positive comments.

“New concept, would love to try,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so good,” posted another. “Awesome,” posted a third. Many others took to the comments section to flood it with fire or heart-eyed emojis. “This looks fabulous,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

