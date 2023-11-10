MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan recreates viral meme with Bhupendra Jogi. Watch

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Instagram to share a video with the viral meme sensation Bhupendra Jogi, and the Internet is going wild over it. Chouhan kept the video format the same but recreated the viral meme in his own style ahead of the Assembly election. The video is absolutely fun to watch and might leave you laughing hard.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Bhupendra Jogi. (Instagram/@Shivraj Singh Chouhan)

“Naam me kya rakha hai, aapka kaam bolna chahiye [What's in a name, your actions should speak],” wrote MP CM while sharing a reel on Instagram. In the video, Chouhan asks Jogi his name and if he is aware of his policies. To this, Jogi answers in the affirmative. Chohan then asks him to name a few. To this, Jogi replies with his own name- Bhupendra Jogi. The video ends on a positive note as they both plant a tree together. (Also Read: Not concerned about CM post... aim is to ensure society’s welfare: Chouhan)

Watch the video shared by MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan below:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over four million views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this collab:

“Power of memes and memers,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Power of social media.”

“Unexpected collaboration,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Collaboration we don’t deserve.”

What are your thoughts on this collaboration?

About viral meme

In November 2018, a journalist was taking public opinion ahead of the election in Madhya Pradesh. In the video, a man claimed that the roads in his state are better than those in America. The journalist then asks the man's name and requests him to name a few places he has been in the US. To this, the man replied with his own name and gave birth to a viral meme.

