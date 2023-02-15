MP-based IT company pops warning to remind employees to head home after working hours

For many, balancing between professional and personal life can be challenging. So, to help such people log off on time, a Madhya Pradesh-based IT company implemented an extraordinary measure. Wondering what? Well, the company installed special software that freezes the systems after shift hours end and reminds people to go home.

Tanvi Khandelwal, who is working at SoftGrid Computers as an HR Specialist, shared about the impressive work culture through a LinkedIn post. Khandelwal wrote, “This is not a promotional and imaginary post! This is the reality of our office!! SoftGrid Computers. My employer supports #WorkLifeBalance. They put this special Reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning.”

Not just this, the employees don’t even have to answer calls and emails outside work hours. “No more calls and mails outside of business hours. Isn’t this fantastic? So, I think if you are working in this type of culture, you do not need any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood!” she added.

Khandelwal even shared that the company believes in flexible shifts and prioritises the well-being of its employees. “And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and happy environment. Cheers to all of us!! You can also join us,” she concluded with a smiling emoticon. Alongside, she posted a picture of herself sitting in front of her desktop. A warning on the screen reads, “Warning!!! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in 10 mins. Please go home!”

Take a look at her post below:

Since being shared six days ago on LinkedIn, the post has accumulated over 3.2 lakh reactions and more than 9,070 reposts. Many also flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“My job is my joy,” posted an individual. Another lauded, “Wow. Incredible.” “I love your work culture,” expressed a third. “Great initiative,” commented a fourth. “That’s really great,” posted a fifth. A sixth added, “How cool!”

