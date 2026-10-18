MrBeast asks Elon Musk to lend him Tesla’s flying Roadster for a video

YouTuber MrBeast has asked Elon Musk for one of Tesla’s much-anticipated flying Roadsters, hoping to feature the futuristic vehicle in a video. The social media exchange has sparked interest among fans, with several users eager to see what the popular content creator could do with the vehicle if he gets his hands on one.

MrBeast asks Elon Musk for a flying Roadster

MrBeast has become a global name through his online content. (Instagram)

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MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, took to X to make the request directly to the Tesla CEO.

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“Can I have one of those Flying Roadsters for a video please?” he wrote.

The request comes amid continued interest in Tesla’s next-generation Roadster, an electric sports car that Musk has previously said could feature rocket technology. However, the vehicle has yet to reach production, and it remains unclear when customers will be able to get their hands on it.

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MrBeast is known for his ambitious YouTube videos, which often feature elaborate challenges, expensive stunts and large cash giveaways.

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Internet reacts to MrBeast’s request

The post prompted several users to share their thoughts, with some predicting that a video featuring the vehicle could attract millions of views.

“I would love to watch that video,” one user commented.

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“If you get your hands on flying roadster and make video about it, I’m sure it’ll get over 200 million views in just one month,” another wrote.

Several users also urged Musk to consider the request. “@elonmusk lend him one, please,” read one comment.

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Others took the opportunity to suggest ideas for the potential video. One user joked that MrBeast should not forget to include a SpaceX rocket, while another suggested that the video should be uploaded exclusively on X.

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A social media user also offered to join the video, writing, “I would LOVE to be in that video if you get one!”

Meanwhile, one commenter introduced a playful twist to the discussion, claiming to already have a “Flying Mini Cybertruck” and asking MrBeast if he wanted to test it together.