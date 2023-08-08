MrBeast says his non-music video has created record, Guinness World Records replies

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, recently uploaded a video on YouTube. The video titled “7 Days Stranded At Sea” shows MrBeast and his friends stranded on a raft in the middle of the sea and their survival tactics. Impressively, within just 24 hours of the release of this video, it clocked 46 million views. (Also Read:Meet the woman with the world's largest Barbie doll collection)

The video shared on YouTube has so far clocked 75 million views. (YouTube/MrBeast)

MrBeast expressed his excitement on the response he received for the video. He claimed that he broke the world record for the most-watched non-music video in 24 hours. Guinness World Records has reacted to MrBeast’s claim.

“New video broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a non music video! I’m living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13. I love all of you and thank you so much for watching our videos! I’ll never take you all for granted,” he wrote while sharing a screenshot on Twitter.

MrBeast replied to his tweet and wrote, “Also, I don’t ever want to hear I only get views because I give away money. We broke the world record with me and my friends suffering and cracking jokes lol.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Following MrBeast’s claim about breaking the world record for the most views in 24 hours on a non-music video, Guinness World Record responded with a witty remark. The record-keeping organisation wrote, “Best run this past our numbers, people. Shouldn’t we?”

MrBeast shared the tweet on August 6. It has since accumulated over 11.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to MrBeast’s claim:

A Twitter user wrote, “Wow that’s incredible. 10% of the world’s population watches your video within one day. You’re the GOAT.”

“You really are a beast,” expressed another. “Awesome! Congratulations man! Well deserved. Just goes to show if you have a vision and stay focused anything is possible,” posted a third.

A fourth shared, “Wow. Man’s breaking records left and right.”

“I watched it. It was on fire!” remarked a fifth, while a sixth joined, “So well deserved! You’re an inspiration to many, thank you for all you do!”

Many in the comments section unanimously congratulated MrBeast for getting 46 million views in 24 hours.

