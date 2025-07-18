Search
MRI horror: Man gets sucked into machine after entering room wearing large metal chain

BySakshi Sah
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 12:56 pm IST

A man suffered critical injuries when he stepped inside a room wearing a metal chain during an ongoing scan, causing him to be pulled into the MRI machine.

A 61-year-old man was critically injured after being pulled into an MRI machine in a hospital in Long Island, New York. According to a NBC 4 New York report, the man entered the MRI room wearing a metal chain around his neck during an ongoing scan.

Bizarre MRI accident leaves 61-year-old man critically injured.(Pexels (Representational Image))
The outlet reported that the powerful magnet inside the MRI machine pulled the chain and dragged the man toward the scanner. Authorities said this “resulted in a medical episode,” but no other details about his condition or the exact injuries were shared.

The incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Wednesday at Nassau Open MRI, located on Old Country Road in Westbury. Officers responded to a 911 call for help from the facility.

The incident raised several questions among social media users. One asked, “In the hospital, the door of the room for the CT and MRI is supposed to lock when the machine is on. Did this guy just wander into the room while a patient was getting a test?"

Another asked, “What about the patient in the machine?” A third said, “What a crazy incident!” A fourth wrote, “The magnet is always on... even when the unit is not running.”

The injured man was taken to the hospital, though it’s not confirmed if he was a patient at the MRI centre or why he went into the scan area.

Authorities are now investigating the incident and urging people to be careful around MRI machines. This incident has sparked a review of procedures to ensure such accidents don’t happen.

Why metal objects can be deadly near MRI machines:

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machines use strong magnets to take pictures inside the body. The magnetic field is always on, even when the machine is not scanning. For this reason, people are advised not to bring any metal objects near it.

