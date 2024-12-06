Muhammad overtakes Noah to become the most popular baby boy name in England and Wales

In a significant shift, the name Muhammad became the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales in 2023, surpassing Noah, which had held the top spot for several years. The name Muhammad saw over 4,600 registrations, according to a report from BBC, citing data from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS). This marks an achievement as Muhammad has consistently ranked in the top 10 baby boy names since 2016. Muhammad surpassed Noah as the most popular baby boy name in England and Wales.(Pixabay)

(Also read: Kim Soo-Hyun Tripathi or Choi Seung-Hyo Tripathi? Indian couple inspired by K-dramas for newborn’s name)

Variations of Muhammad remain popular

The ONS reports that different spellings of Muhammad, such as Mohammed and Mohammad, also made an impact, each ranking in the top 100 baby names for boys in England and Wales. These variations further reflect the name's widespread popularity, contributing to its overall ranking.

Top girls' names remain steady

While Muhammad took the lead for boys, Olivia continued to reign as the most popular name for girls, a position it has held since 2022. Amelia and Isla followed closely behind in second and third place, maintaining their positions from the previous year.

For the first time, new names appeared in the top 100 list for girls. These included Lilah, Raya, and Hazel, while names like Jax, Enzo, and Bodhi made their debut for boys.

(Also read: Indian-origin woman makes ₹5 crore through shoplifting in England and Wales, sentenced to 10 years in jail)

Pop culture’s influence on naming trends

The ONS report highlights the growing influence of pop culture on naming trends, with many new names inspired by celebrities. Music icons like Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and the Kardashian-Jenner family, including their children Reign and Saint, are helping shape the names of the next generation.

Film stars like Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy have also played a role in naming choices. The names of music artists such as Miley, Rihanna, Kendrick, and Elton saw a noticeable rise in popularity in 2023, possibly due to album releases, tours, and high-profile performances.

Seasonal and day-inspired names on the rise

In 2023, baby names inspired by the days of the week became trendy, with names like Sunday and Wednesday gaining popularity. Seasonal names like Autumn and Summer also saw an increase, with Summer rising 10 places from 2022 to rank 86th, though still 38 spots lower than its peak in 2013.

Decline in royal-inspired names

Despite the ongoing interest in royal family members, the popularity of royal names like George, Archie, Harry, and Charlotte saw a decline in 2023. Traditional royal names, including Elizabeth and Charles, have also become less common in recent years, reflecting changing naming preferences.