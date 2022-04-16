Mumbai Police creatively uses Hindi film titles to talk about road safety

Mumbai Police’s creative posts while putting forth important messages never fail to create a buzz. Just like their latest post that they shared while talking about road safety. They creatively used names of a few Hindi films to share what not to do while driving. There is a chance that their post will leave you impressed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Make sure you take #RoadSafety seriously, because ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’,” they wrote while posting the share. In the caption, they gave a twist to a popular dialogue from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The post contains four images and each of them has a message for people involving the names of certain films. The text on the first image reads, “I won’t drive Mere Dad Ki Maruti without a license.” We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai Police shared the images about 23 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated nearly than 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various appreciative comments. Many wrote how they love the department’s creativity that they show through their various social media posts.

“It's clear now. Mumbai police have hired someone from social media background or content creation world. Because these masterpieces belong to that world only,” wrote an Instagram user. “Always creative,” posted another. “Hahaha content level is next!!!!!” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?