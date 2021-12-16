Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mumbai Police relates to this dialogue by Ashutosh Rana from Aranyak. Watch
trending

Mumbai Police relates to this dialogue by Ashutosh Rana from Aranyak. Watch

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a scene from Netflix show Aranyak featuring Ashutosh Rana.
The image taken from a video shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram shows a scene from Netflix show Aranyak featuring Ashutosh Rana.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Deutsche Welle | ByTrisha Sengupta

Do you follow Mumbai Police on Instagram? Then chances are you know about the kind of posts that they often share. The department regularly shares posts – with a touch of creativity – to spread awareness among people on different issues. Their latest post, however, is a little different. In this post, they shared a video of a dialogue by Ashutosh Rana from the Netflix show Aranyak and wrote how they relate to it.

In the vide, Rana, who plays the role of a retired police constable Mahadev Dogra, says that “Police ki duty duty nehi… mohabbat hai.” Loosely translated from Hindi it reads, “Police’s duty is not just duty but love.” Mumbai Police related to that and shared the video with the caption “A sentiment we couldn't agree more with!”

They also added a line in Marathi to the caption. When translated, it reads, “Our duty and love for the city will remain the same!” They concluded the post with the hashtags #KhakiLove and #ServiceFirst.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

With over 19,000 views, since being posted about 16 hours ago, the video has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“And we respect your mohabbat,” expressed an Instagram user. “So true,” posted another. A few also shared love emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
netflix mumbai police instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP