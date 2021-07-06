Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Mumbai Police has again set Twitter abuzz with their recent share about the importance of wearing masks in public. The department took to the micro-blogging site to share the popular ‘Jal Lijiye’ meme template featuring Amrita Rao from the movie Vivah.

The post shows the popular meme with a twist. Instead of holding a glass of water, Rao can be seen holding a mask and requesting people to wear one all time while stepping out in public. “An ‘amrit' of an advice to live happily ever after!” reads the caption. The post is complete with the hashtags #PrecautionLijiye, #AdviceGrahanKijiye and #TakingOnCorona.

Take a look at the post:

Shared some two hours ago, the clip has garnered over 250 likes and several reactions. While many were amused with the use of the popular meme to spread awareness, others praised the efforts of the department.

“Mumbai police winning the meme game,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the post. “Mask up India,” commented another. One Twitter user offered some jal to the department for doing a commendable job.

What are your thoughts on this share?

