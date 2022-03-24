Mumbai Police shares scene featuring Ryan Reynolds from The Adam Project. Here’s why

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai Police shared the scene from The Adam Project featuring actor Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.
The image, taken from the post shared by Mumbai Police, shows actors Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell from The Adam Project.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 10:20 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Mumbai Police has an active presence on Instagram. They often take to the social media platform to share posts that creatively spread awareness among people. For doing so, they also take help of viral trends or latest films. Just like they did in their latest advisory where they shared a scene from the science fiction film The Adam Project, featuring actor Ryan Reynolds, to talk about an important issue.

“When you’re about to click on a suspicious link: #TimeWontTravelBack #CyberSafety,” Mumbai Police posted and shared a video featuring actors Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell. In the scene, Scobell, playing a 12-year-old Adam, tries touching the muscles of his adult version from the future, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds.  To which, Reynolds stops him and says, “Don’t do it… don’t… don’t.” 

Mumbai Police, creatively, used that scene to share their advisory related to cyber security. Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared less than an hour ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 9,200 views and the numbers are only increasing. A few people posted different comments while reacting to the video.

One individual reacted to the video with clapping emoticons. “Thank you,” wrote another. A third shared a laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?

