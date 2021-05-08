Mumbai Police warns against unnecessary stepping out of home with Tom and Jerry clip

Police departments all over the country are taking necessary steps to ensure that people reduce the frequency of getting out of their homes to tackle the spread of Covid-19. Among those initiatives, Mumbai Police’s humorous share on Twitter featuring a scene from the popular cartoon Tom and Jerry deserves a special mention. The share has garnered much praise from netizens.

“Please don’t go out without a cause or a mask on your face...let’s not make it a cat and mouse chase. We really don’t like ‘Tom-Tomming’ about the consequences,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The cartoon shows Tom personified as the Mumbai Police trying to stop the younger cat identified as people who want to get out their homes without any reason.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on May 7, the clip has garnered almost 8,000 views and many reactions. While some found the clip amusing as well as informative, others lauded the creativity of the department.

