Mumbai police's timely intervention saves unconscious woman during victory parade: 'Real life Singham'

During the victory parade held in Mumbai for the Indian Cricket team's win at the T20I World Cup 2024, a woman fell unconscious. However, thanks to the efforts of the Mumbai police, she was quickly taken away from the crowd and rescued. The Mumbai police helped the woman and took her away from the crowd.

PC Saeed Salim Pinjari informed the department that a woman fell unconscious during the victory parade. "We rushed towards her, picked her up and took her to a place where she could breathe comfortably. We offered her water and chocolates and stood beside her till she regained consciousness."

Following the initial treatment, the woman was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for a thorough checkup and further treatment, ensuring her full recovery. (Also Read: Mumbai police uses ‘vein die gram’ to deliver powerful World Drug Day message. See post)

The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police also posted a video of the woman. The clip shows her almost falling down, that's when PC Saeed Salim Pinjari picks her up and takes her to safety.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on July 7. Since being shared, it has gained close to four million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people appreciated the efforts of Mumbai Police for their swift action. (Also Read: Mumbai Police’s on point post about unwanted advances wins hearts)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Salute to the Mumbai police. Great job, brother. God is so proud of you. Jai hind, jai India."

Another Instagram user, Naina B Shroff, said, "God bless our officers and the good men that surround us. Salute and respect always."

"We want more Salim's like him in our country. Proud of you Mumbai police," commented Instagram user Manish Yadav.

A fourth shared, "Kudos, sir. There is no competition for the Mumbai police when it comes to serving the people. Hats off, respect and salute to the Mumbai police."

"Real life Dabangg and Singham," posted someone else.