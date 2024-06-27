Mumbai police uses ‘vein die gram’ to deliver powerful World Drug Day message. See post

To mark World Drug Day, which is yearly observed on June 26, the Mumbai Police department came up with a clever message and warned people against the use of illegal drugs. The department took to their Instagram page and shared a creative showcasing a venn diagram. However, they changed it and wrote "vein die gram" to deliver their message. Snapshot of the post shared by the Mumbai Police on Instagram.

(Also Read: Mumbai police's clever use of Bridgerton dialogues for safety awareness takes social media by storm)

Take a look at the post shared by Mumbai Police here:

This post was shared on June 26. Since being posted, it has gained close to 5,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

About World Drug Day:

During the June 26, 1987, at the Vienna International Conference on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, it was suggested that a day be set aside to honour the fight against drug abuse. On December 7, 1987, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 26 to be the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking.

(Also Read: Mumbai Police's 'main bacha lunga' road safety message is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kalki 2898 AD' character)

In order to eradicate drug addiction and illicit drug trafficking from the world, the day encourages cooperation and communication on a worldwide scale among nations, organisations, and individuals.