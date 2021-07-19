Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video
trending

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

Mumbai Police shared the video on Twitter and Instagram.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 07:58 PM IST
“Police Naik Rajendra Shegar, deployed at Kandivali Traffic Chowki, helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety,” Mumbai Police posted on Instagram.

Mumbai has been battered by heavy rain which has caused water logging in several areas. Amid this, a video shared by Mumbai Police has won people’s hearts. The clip shows a policeman helping a man and his daughter reach safety.

“You Can Count On Us!” says the tweet shared along with the video posted by Mumbai Police on Twitter. “A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety,” the tweet says further.

The video shows the policeman guiding the man, who was carrying his daughter in his arms, walk through a waterlogged area.

Watch the video below:

The clip was also shared on Instagram. “Police Naik Rajendra Shegar, deployed at Kandivali Traffic Chowki, helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety,” says the caption.

Shared on July 18, both posts have collected various likes and reactions. While on Twitter it has received over 4,000 likes, on Instagram it has collected more than 48,000 likes. Several people have posted appreciative comments about the video.

“Salute to Mumbai police,” wrote an Instagram user. “Round of applause to the men in uniform!” added another.

Mumbai Police shares Harry Potter related post to remind people to wear masks

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police mumbai rain
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP