'My boss wants me to record how I do everything': Employee fears being replaced

A Reddit post about a manager’s unusual workplace request has sparked a discussion among employees online. The user shared how their boss asked them to record videos explaining their daily tasks, despite already having detailed documents and training material in place.

'He wants individual recordings on how I do literally everything'

Employee shares concerns over boss’s unusual workplace request. (Representative Image)

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Sharing the experience on Reddit, the employee wrote, "My boss is the ultimate micro-manager. Nothing is 'finished' without his, usually destructive, input. Nothing goes out until he says so. No email is sent before he has added random punctuation. It goes on, but you get the idea.

"Well, a couple of years ago, he became obsessed with the idea that I needed to record how I do everything. This is a small company, and I do the work of three or four roles, without the pay, of course. As you can imagine, there are a lot of different tasks I manage. Hundreds, if I were to record everything.

"This is also a creative role, mostly graphic design, website management and a few other things. There is not a fixed process for design because it is creative, but his reasoning keeps changing."

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The employee said they had already recorded several videos and later created detailed written guides explaining their work, but neither met the boss's expectations.

"Now he wants individual recordings on how I do literally everything. At this point, I'm fed up. It feels like he wants a guide on how to be me so he can hire someone cheaper to do the same work. Am I crazy? Is this normal? He is also ghosting me over my pay rise requests. Is it time to move on?" the post added.

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Internet reacts

"'Start documenting' is often the last thing before you are let go. The writing is on the wall. It is time to start looking. The end of this role is approaching," one user commented.

Another joked, "If you do make videos, make them doing everything wrong, so if he hires someone else, it will be a complete failure."

"My first thought was that he wants to replace you with someone cheaper and needs to understand everything you do so he can advertise your job properly. I hope you're actively looking for something better," another wrote.

"He is psychotic. It is not normal. It is someone who has no idea how to manage and has major trust issues. Unless the pay is amazing, try to get out as soon as possible," one comment read.

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"It was time to move on years ago! What have you been tolerating this for? Update your résumé and start applying as soon as possible," another added.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)