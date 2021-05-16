‘My eyes!’: This spaghetti making hack is leaving netizens horrified. Watch

Many don’t shy away from the Internet when it comes to posting odd food recipes or videos. Most of those videos can either leave you intrigued or just simply shocked. This video shared on Facebook showing a hack to make spaghetti for several guests may leave you with varied emotions.

The clip shared by a Facebook page named Josh and Lisa shows a woman giving a step by step tutorial of the hack. She starts with pouring two huge cans of pasta sauce on the kitchen counter. As the clip goes on, she adds meatballs, parmesan and spaghetti on the sauce and mixes all the ingredients on the counter only.

We will let you be the judge of this odd hack.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has garnered over 27 million views since being shared. While many were shocked to see the weird way of serving food, others pointed out how unsanitary the method was. Some also expressed that the taste will definitely not be the same for all the portions of spaghetti.

“If I came to your house as an invited guest for dinner and seen that I would politely say no, excused myself and never eat another thing you made,” wrote a Facebook user. “And the award for nastiest dinner goes to,” commented another. “This is so unsanitary,” pointed a third.

“My eyes! My eyes!” expressed another shocked individual.

What are your thoughts on this clip?