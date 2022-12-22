Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along tweets his pic with a disclaimer, asks Tweeple not to ‘imitate’

Published on Dec 22, 2022 03:53 PM IST

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a picture of himself on Twitter. He even asked his followers not to ‘imitate’ him.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna tweeted a picture of himself with a disclaimer. (Twitter/@AlongImna)
ByArfa Javaid

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, is well-known among netizens for his active social media presence and endearing sense of humour. And his recent post on Twitter is a prime example of that. The minister shared a picture of himself with a disclaimer asking people not to ‘imitate’ him, and it has curled up people’s lips in a smile. There are chances that it may have the same effect on you.

“Disclaimer: Stunts performed by professional in a controlled environment. Should not be imitated,” wrote Temjen Imna Along while sharing a picture of himself. In the picture shared online, he can be seen donning a black jacket and enjoying his food.

Take a look at Temjen Imna Along’s Twitter post below:

The post was shared a day ago, and it has since been liked nearly 23,000 times and has been retweeted over a thousand times. The tweet has also received several comments.

Here’s what Tweeple wrote in the comments section:

“Love you bro… Your tweets brings smile on everyone’s faces, I am sure to even your adversaries. Cheers,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir, i am very good in performing these kind of stunts…,” shared another. “LORD, where is your crown,” commented a third. “Whats in the plate sir?” enquired a fourth. “You never fail to amaze us with your humour,” expressed a fifth.

