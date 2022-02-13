Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Nagpur City Police's post on WhatsApp cyber security has an Allu Arjun twist
trending

Nagpur City Police's post on WhatsApp cyber security has an Allu Arjun twist

This Twitter post shared by Nagpur City Police on WhatsApp cyber security has an Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise reference.
The post shared by Nagpur City Police on WhatsApp cyber security with an Allu Arjun twist. (twitter/@NagpurPolice)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 05:59 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are a regular on Twitter, then it might already be known to you that Nagpur City Police often takes to their Twitter handle to share some witty memes. Through these hilarious yet trending memes, they try to spread a positive message about many things including cyber security. Their latest post, however, has an Allu Arjun twist.

The meme was shared as it is one of the most prominent and famous dialogues in Allu Arjun’s recent movie Pushpa: The Rise. The post shared by Nagpur City Police had two photos that were written in different languages - English and Marathi. They have also tagged actor Allu Arjun in the caption of this post.

“That moment when you receive a FREE BUMPER PRIZE link on your WhatsApp,” reads the caption that accompanies this hilarious Twitter post. The image text reads, “Main link kholega nahi.” [I won’t open the link] This witty take on Allu Arjun’s dialogue from Pushpa: The Rise is quite fascinating and captivated the attention of of many on Twitter.

View the Twitter post right here:

RELATED STORIES

The post was shared on February 11. Since then, it has received more than 900 likes. It has also accumulated several comments.

“Nagpur Police naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Fire hai,” commented an Instagram user. “Nagpur Police is (fire emoji),” posted another. “Nagpur Police got no chill,” commented another individual, followed by two laughing face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this Twitter post by Nagpur City Police?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
allu arjun whatsapp twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP