Nagpur City Police's post on WhatsApp cyber security has an Allu Arjun twist

If you are a regular on Twitter, then it might already be known to you that Nagpur City Police often takes to their Twitter handle to share some witty memes. Through these hilarious yet trending memes, they try to spread a positive message about many things including cyber security. Their latest post, however, has an Allu Arjun twist.

The meme was shared as it is one of the most prominent and famous dialogues in Allu Arjun’s recent movie Pushpa: The Rise. The post shared by Nagpur City Police had two photos that were written in different languages - English and Marathi. They have also tagged actor Allu Arjun in the caption of this post.

“That moment when you receive a FREE BUMPER PRIZE link on your WhatsApp,” reads the caption that accompanies this hilarious Twitter post. The image text reads, “Main link kholega nahi.” [I won’t open the link] This witty take on Allu Arjun’s dialogue from Pushpa: The Rise is quite fascinating and captivated the attention of of many on Twitter.

View the Twitter post right here:

The post was shared on February 11. Since then, it has received more than 900 likes. It has also accumulated several comments.

“Nagpur Police naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Fire hai,” commented an Instagram user. “Nagpur Police is (fire emoji),” posted another. “Nagpur Police got no chill,” commented another individual, followed by two laughing face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this Twitter post by Nagpur City Police?

