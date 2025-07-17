Narayana Murthy flew economy, carried his own luggage, reveals Tejasvi Surya

Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy was once again spotted flying economy class – and this time, he had BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for company. Narayana Murthy, 78, is well known for his simple lifestyle and philanthropic focus. Surya revealed that during the Mumbai to Bengaluru flight on a low-cost domestic airline, the founder of Infosys not only carried his own luggage but also used the common washroom at the airport instead of going to the VIP lounge. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

These were acts that earned him appreciation from social media users who praised him for flying economy class and not relying on an entourage to get things done.

Narayana Murthy meets Tejasvi Surya

In a post on X, Surya had opened up about his deeply inspiring conversation with the IT pioneer during the Mumbai to Bengaluru flight. Their two-hour conversation touched upon everything from AI to manufacturing, the state of Indian cities to the need for upskilling our youth, and from to ethics and leadership.

In a follow-up post, Surya also praised the Bengaluru-based billionaire for his simple living.

He was responding to a post from ANI editor Smita Prakash who hailed Narayana Murthy for taking a commercial flight instead of a private jet, despite having a net worth of $5 billion.

“Not just that, he was on an economy seat,” Surya replied.

“Carried his luggage himself though I offered to help many times. After the flight, went to the common washroom - not any VIP lounge - stood in queue to collect his baggage with all, rolled it out himself. Small actions. Big values,” he recollected.

“He has been doing it himself since his first air journey, I guess . I too observed him and his actions when I travelled overseas two decades ago,” wrote X user Ravindra.

“his is common in western work culture. Even Trump can be seen with a carry on bag at times. Only here do we carry on with the saheb culture, most prevalent in the Govt and political arena,” another person wrote.

