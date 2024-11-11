Sudha Murty says she travels economy against Narayana Murthy's wishes: 'I will reach the same place’

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his author-philanthropist wife Sudha Murty appeared as guests on the Great Indian Kapil Show along with Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his author-philanthropist wife Sudha Murty appeared as guests on the Great Indian Kapil Show.(YouTube/NetflixIndia)

The episode was filled with light-hearted moments and hilarious anecdotes from the elderly couple who talked about their marriage and dealing with disagreements.

Narayana Murthy pointed out that while his wife is a philanthropist, she is "very careful about money" adding that she seldom spends on her own comfort.

Sudha Murty responded by saying that she believes in spending money on what is needed. “What do we need in life? Good food, not like chana bhatura, but good, healthy food. We don’t need so many clothes. I spend all money on philanthropy. He’ll tell me to buy business class tickets, but I say, ‘Why? I will reach the same destination, at the same time with an economy ticket too.’” she said.

Pointing to the difference between her and her husband, Sudha Murty said that sometimes opposites attract. “This is where we have a difference of opinion. He says I am extreme end, I call him the extreme end. We are opposites, but opposites attract, so we find a compromise zone”, she said.

Sudha Murty was once called 'cattle class

On a previous appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, Sudha Murty had revealed that she was judged by people when she tried to board a flight in salwar kameez while holding a business class ticket. "Around 4-5 years ago, I had worn a salwar kameez and was standing on the business class queue, so they thought I am poor and told, ‘Oh they are cattle-class people. How will they know what is business class?’ So I went up to them and asked ‘What is cattle-class?’),” she said.

Sudha Murty's advise for men

In the latest episode, Sudha Murty also offered advice to men on sharing household chores in a light-hearted way.

“All men should learn to do household chores to help their wives," she said, to which host Kapi Sharma quickly responded, "I washed the dishes this morning."

“If you had washed dishes, your hands would have shown different lines. Yours are perfectly fine... mere se panga nahi lena!!," she quipped, leaving the audience in stitches.