Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite
trending

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Nasa took to Instagram to share the incredible pictures of the phytoplankton bloom.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:17 PM IST
The pic by Nasa shows Phytoplankton bloom in the Baltic Sea.(Instagram/@nasa)

“Summer is in full bloom,” this is how Nasa started its latest phytoplankton bloom-related post that has now left people mesmerised. Shared on Instagram, the post contains pictures that showcase plumes of turquoise, green, and light blue hues in water.

In the caption, the space agency also described about phytoplankton, the tiny plant-like organisms, in detail. They also added that the images they shared were captured by Landsat 8, an American Earth observation satellite.

“During late spring through to late summer, the specific combination of water temperature, nutrients, and sunlight cause populations of these plant-like organisms explode into enormous blooms, which can be seen here by our @NASAEarth Landsat 8 satellite. The swirls and shapes of the phytoplankton blooms are stimulated by the oceans’ complex circulation and abundant fronts – where separate water masses with distinct temperatures, salt levels and nutrients meet,” they shared.

The first image shows Phytoplankton bloom in the Baltic Sea. The second and the third images are of Gulf of St. Lawrence and Labrador Sea, respectively.

Take a look at the post shared by Nasa:

Since being posted some 15 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 9.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“Looks like a Van Gogh painting,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “Our planet and the diverse life forms it hosts! Magical!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa instagram

Related Stories

trending

Nasa’s post on massive star trapped inside a bubble goes viral. Seen pics yet?

PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 12:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP