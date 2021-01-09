NASA shares fascinating picture of ‘Fireworks Galaxy’. Seen it yet?

NASA is renowned for sharing informative and interesting content on its official social media handles. This post, shared on the official Instagram account of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, stands testament to that notion. The image, which shows the Fireworks Galaxy, has captured the attention of many netizens. Seeing it may leave you feeling fascinated too.

"In the last century alone, the Fireworks Galaxy (or NGC 6946) has experienced 10 observed supernovae. For context, our Milky Way Galaxy averages just one to two supernova events per century! The Fireworks Galaxy resides 25.2 million light-years away from us, along the border of the northern constellations of Cepheus and Cygnus," reads the text which was shared alongside the photograph.

