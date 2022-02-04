Nasa shares images of ‘different kinds of light’. Post goes viral with over 1 million views

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nasa took to Instagram to share the incredible viral images that show different kinds of lights.
The image posted by Nasa shows a white dwarf star and a red giant orbit each other.(Instagram/@nasa)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:16 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) often takes to Instagram to share posts that leave people in awe. The same is the case with their latest share where they posted about different kinds of lights.

“By our powers combined,” Nasa gave a twist to the famous catchphrase of animated character Captain Planet to start their post. Then they added how the images were captured. “Through combining data from telescopes that can detect different kinds of light, we can fully investigate cosmic phenomena! These images were created by pairing data from telescopes on ground and in space, including @NASAChandraXray and @NASAHubble,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they also explained how the universe emits light and energy through many forms. They also mentioned more details about the images. They wrote that the first one shows a white drawf star and a red giant orbit each other. Take a look at the post to know what the other images show:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“So, so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “The universe is stunning,” posted another. “Exceptional,” commented a third. Many also posted heart or fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the pictures shared by Nasa?

