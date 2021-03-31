Home / Trending / Nasa shares pic of nighttime view of ship traffic jam on Suez Canal
Nasa shares pic of nighttime view of ship traffic jam on Suez Canal

The pic shared by Nasa has now wowed people.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 02:43 PM IST
The image was shared by Nasa on Facebook.(Facebook/@NASA Earth)

A post shared by Nasa on the nighttime view of ship traffic jam on the Suez Canal has now wowed people. Taking to Facebook, they shared a collage which show the pictures of the Suez Canal before and after it was blocked by the huge container ship Ever Given.

After nearly a week-long effort, the huge ship was dislodged from the banks of the Suez Canal. The 200,000-tonne cargo ship stuck in the man-made canal also blocked other vessels from transiting the waterway.

Nasa shared that they acquired all the images with “Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite.”

“The left image shows typical ship traffic in the Gulf of Suez on February 1, 2021. By March 27, the line of waiting ships stretched 72 kilometers (45 miles). Two days later, ships waited as far as 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the canal entry. According to Leth Agencies, 184 vessels were still waiting to get through on March 30,” they added.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted, the share has accumulated tons of comments.

“Amazing pic and so glad the Ever Given got moving,” wrote a Facebook user. “Vein of life,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on Nasa’s post?

nasa

trending

