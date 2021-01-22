NASA shares pics of Jupiter’s northern and southern auroras. Seen them yet?

Are you someone who often wonders about the world outside our Blue Planet? Do you find yourself searching the Internet for space-related content? If your answer is “Yes,” then these throwback images of Jupiter will leave you very happy.

Shared on official Instagram account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, the images show Jupiter’s northern and southern auroras.

The agency explained that the pictures were originally released 23 years ago on the month of January. “It’s #ThrowbackThursday! Released 23 years ago this month, these views of Jupiter’s northern and southern auroras were taken in ultraviolet light by Hubble. The auroras are brilliant curtains of light in Jupiter’s upper atmosphere,” they wrote.

Take a look at the images:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 77,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of amused comments from people.

“So wild to see auroras on other planets!” wrote an Instagram user. “Magnificent,” expressed another. “So beautiful,” shared a third.

There were many who simply wrote “Wow” to express their reactions.

Did you images leave you mesmerised too?

