IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / NASA shares picture of a barred spiral galaxy. Seen it yet?
trending

NASA shares picture of a barred spiral galaxy. Seen it yet?

“About two-thirds of galaxies, including our own Milky Way Galaxy, contain bars,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the image.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The image shows NGC 613.(Instagram/@nasahubble)

"Wonderful" and "magnificent," were some of the words people left in the comments section of this post shared on the official Instagram account of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. Seeing this image, which shows a barred spiral galaxy, may make you utter similar things.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shared this image on their official Instagram account on January 15. The caption shared alongside the post details what it depicts. It reads, "At a distance of 67 million light-years away, NGC 613 is a stunning example of a barred spiral galaxy. It’s easy to distinguish the galaxy as such because of its well-defined central bar and long arms, which spiral loosely around the nucleus. About two-thirds of galaxies, including our own Milky Way Galaxy, contain bars".

Check out the image here:

If you are left stunned by that snapshot, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has over 89,200 likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Wonderful image".

Another individual wrote, "Beautiful". "The wonders of our universe," read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa image instagram hubble space telescope

Related Stories

trending

‘Get in loser, we're going stargazing’: NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing pic of Cigar galaxy

PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:06 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.