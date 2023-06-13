NASA shares stunning pic of flower grown in space

Space and the universe are vast areas that are still being explored. Every day, researchers and scientists make fascinating discoveries that leave us in awe. Not only that, but several of them are also making efforts to grow vegetation in outer space. Thanks to their efforts, several scientists have been able to grow vegetables and gardens in outer space. Recently, Nasa shared a stunning picture of a flower that has been grown on the International Space Station.

Space flower called Zinnai.(Instagram/@nasa)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This zinnia was grown in orbit as part of the Veggie facility aboard the International Space Station. Scientists have been studying plants in space since the 1970s, but this particular experiment was started on the @ISS in 2015 by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren," wrote Nasa in a post.

They further added, "Our space garden isn't just for show: learning how plants develop in orbit will help us understand how to grow crops off the Earth, providing a valuable source of fresh food on long-term missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. @NASAAstronauts have also grown lettuce, tomatoes, and chile peppers on the ISS, among other vegetables—with plenty more plants to come."

Take a look at the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over four lakh times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "How long did this beauty take to grow?" A second added, "Amazing and beautiful." "Wow," expressed a third. A fourth posted, "So incredible."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}