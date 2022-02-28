Nasa shares viral pic of Saturn's rings. Can you spot Earth in the background?

If you are interested in space, then you may have followed the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA on social media. Their social media handles are often used in order to post some breathtaking and mind-boggling photos that are accompanied with astronomical facts. This tweet that was recently shared by their official handle, talks about how tiny our Earth looks from a huge distance and it may blow your mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This picture shows how planet Earth, which is otherwise extremely huge and enough to accommodate a population of 7.9 billion people, looks so inexplicably tiny. Many people also had a tough time trying to figure out where the Earth exactly was located in this photo of the space. The post was uploaded to Twitter with a detailed caption that reads, “You are here.”

It further explains, “In 2013, the Cassini spacecraft captured this wide-angle view of Saturn and a chunk of its rings. That pale blue dot just below the rings? That’s Earth from about 898 million miles (1.4 billion kilometres) away.” The photo has taken many people by surprise and was an instant hit among netizens who have a love for astronomy and space in general.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

View the picture of Earth from a huge distance right here:

NASA shared this post on Twitter on February 27 and it has gone quite viral since then. The post has received more than 24,500 likes and several comments from people who absolutely adored this beautiful photo that involves the Earth and Saturn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person wrote, “I love this photo so much, I embroidered it!” along with a photo of it:

This is what another individual shared in the reply to this tweet by NASA:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this Twitter share by NASA?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON