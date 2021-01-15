‘Get in loser, we're going stargazing’: NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing pic of Cigar galaxy

"Get in loser, we're going shopping," many may remember this iconic dialogue delivered by queen bee Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, from the beloved film Mean Girls. Now, NASA has shared a version of this famous line on its Instagram account with a captivating picture of the Cigar galaxy. The post is fascinating, and seeing it may leave you flabbergasted.

NASA shared this image on its official Instagram account on January 15. The caption shared alongside the post details what it depicts. It reads, "Get in loser, we're going stargazing. Magnetic fields in Messier 82, or the Cigar galaxy, are shown here as lines over a visible light and infrared composite image of the galaxy from the @NASAHubble & the Spitzer Space Telescope. The galaxy located in the constellation Ursa Major is remarkable".

The text further states, "Stellar winds streaming from hot new stars form a galactic super wind that blasts out plumes of hot gas (red) and a huge halo of smoky dust (yellow/orange) perpendicular to the narrow galaxy (white)".

