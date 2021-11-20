Nasa wants you to guess nicknames of nebulae. Are you up for the challenge?

Nasa often shares different posts on various social media platforms that are not only educating but entertaining. From talking about faraway galaxies to sharing information about our neighbouring planets, their posts are of varied types. Every now and then, they also share quizzes that keep people engaged too. Case in point, their latest video where they challenged netizens to guess the nicknames of various nebulae.

“Ready, player? This one is tough. Try to guess the nicknames of these nebulae, but be warned – this is the difficult version! Tell us how you did!” they wrote while sharing the video.

Are you up for the challenge to guess the names correctly? Then, take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared 12 hours ago, has already gathered more than 12,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments from people.

“I scored 3 points,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg! This is so fun,” posted another. “Awesome,” expressed a third.

How many did you manage to name correctly?

