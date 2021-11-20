Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Nasa wants you to guess nicknames of nebulae. Are you up for the challenge?
trending

Nasa wants you to guess nicknames of nebulae. Are you up for the challenge?

Nasa took to Instagram to share the nebulae-related video.
The image shows a nebula image shared by Nasa.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 04:30 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Nasa often shares different posts on various social media platforms that are not only educating but entertaining. From talking about faraway galaxies to sharing information about our neighbouring planets, their posts are of varied types. Every now and then, they also share quizzes that keep people engaged too. Case in point, their latest video where they challenged netizens to guess the nicknames of various nebulae.

“Ready, player? This one is tough. Try to guess the nicknames of these nebulae, but be warned – this is the difficult version! Tell us how you did!” they wrote while sharing the video.

Are you up for the challenge to guess the names correctly? Then, take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared 12 hours ago, has already gathered more than 12,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments from people.

“I scored 3 points,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg! This is so fun,” posted another. “Awesome,” expressed a third.

How many did you manage to name correctly?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP