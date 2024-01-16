close_game
News / Trending / NASA's Hubble Telescope stuns people with 3 amazing captures of galaxies. See pics

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 16, 2024 08:01 AM IST

NASA's Hubble Telescope captured astonishing images of galaxies that are millions of years away from us. Here are three such pics that left people stunned.

NASA's Hubble Telescope frequently takes to social media to share about various discoveries made by them. Their posts not only display stunning images of constellations or celestial objects, but they also extend to captivating details about galaxies situated far beyond our own. Here, we bring you three such shares of far-off galaxies that went viral and mesmerised many.

NASA unveils a festive image of galaxy UGC 8091 shaped like a snow globe.
1. Irregular galaxy

Situated in the constellation Virgo, about 7 million light-years from Earth, this galaxy contains billions of dwarf stars. It is regarded as an irregular galaxy due to its asymmetrical form, which resembles a space version of asnow globe.

2. Jellyfish Galaxy

This galaxy is more than 800 million light-years away and resembles a jellyfish. It got its aquatic moniker because "streams of star-forming gas dripping from the disk of the galaxy resemble dangling tentacles". These 'tentacles' are formed when galaxies collide with loose gasses that are typical in galaxy clusters.

3. Sombrero galaxy

Located in the Virgo cluster, this galaxy is 28 million light-years from Earth. The image shared by NASA shows a spiral galaxy around half the size of our Milky Way galaxy. At the centre of it, scientists believe, there is a black hole that is around a billion times more massive than the Sun.

What are your thoughts on these pictures of galaxies?

Follow Us On