National Mango Day: Stories related to the fruit that went viral

It's summer and do you know what that means? It means it is that time of the year when most people become mango people. There is hardly any person who doesn’t love the delicious and juicy fruit mango. And, as an extremely popular fruit, it is fitting that there is a special day dedicated to it. Yes, we are talking about National Mango Day. Celebrated every year on June 22, this day is solely dedicated to the delicious fruit that people love to eat, or at times drink, during the summer. On this day, here are some viral stories related to the king of fruits that you may love to gobble up.

121 mango varieties on a single tree

In an experiment, horticulturists were able to grow different kinds of mangoes in one single tree. One such tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur has 121 varieties growing on it.

Guards and dogs to protect mango

This mango-related story is of orchardist couple Rani and Sankalp Parihar who hired guards and dogs to protect one of the most expensive varieties of mangoes they grow in their orchard. It is Japanese Miyazaki mangoes. They hired four security guards and six watchdogs two protect their two trees.

Mango and math problem

How can such a delicious item as a mango relate to a subject that doesn’t really evoke a happy feeling in many? It does so in this post shared by a Twitter user and that too in the most hilarious way possible:

Bihar exports GI-tagged mangoes

In a first, geographical indications (GI) certified Jardalu mangoes from Bhagalpu were exported to London. GI is related to the geographical origin? of the product and also certifies its quality.

An entertaining guide to mango varieties

Are you someone who loves mangoes but cannot keep up with all its varieties? If the answer’s yes, then this video by digital creator and radio jockey Karishma may help.

Which of these mango-related stories you liked the most?

