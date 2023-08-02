Need motivation to hit the gym today? Take inspiration from this 68-year-old woman

An elderly woman made a conscious decision to change her lifestyle and began going to the gym. Under the guidance of her son, she is working out at the gym and is serving as an inspiration to many. Now, a video of the woman lifting heavy weights has gained traction on social media.

Elderly woman working out at a gym. (Instagram/@weightliftermummy )

Instagram user Ajay Sangwan shared a heartwarming video of his 68-year-old mother working out at the gym with the caption, “Mom decided to make changes in her.” In the video, she is seen doing various exercises, including squats and deadlifts, with the guidance of her son, who is also her trainer.

Sangwan, on his Instagram page, documented the fitness journey of his mother that began on June 9 this year. Since then, she has accomplished various impressive fitness feats, such as holding a plank for over two minutes and pressing 100 kg on the leg press machine.

Watch this elderly woman lifting weights at the gym below:

The video was posted on July 27 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 28,600 views and close to 1,500 likes. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video featuring the elderly woman exercising at a gym:

An Instagram user wrote, “Wow aunty. Keep it up. Aap dusri ladies ke liye prerna ho (you are an inspiration to other ladies).” Another shared, “I started doing aerobics and gym workout at 46 and continued till 74. If you have the determination, you can do it.” “Keep up the good work! Keep grinding! Keep us posted on your progress,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Inspiration,” while a seventh joined, “Amazing.”

