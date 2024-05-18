Neelesh Misra shares ‘IndiGo’s tales of arrogance’ and chaos in Delhi, airline responds

Renowned author and audio storyteller Neelesh Misra took to X to share his unpleasant experience while flying on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Lucknow. He shared that the situation he faced was chaotic, as the airline kept delaying the flight and changing boarding gates, causing problems for the passengers, especially the elderly. Neelesh Misra recollected his experience while flying with an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Lucknow. (PTI)

“Chaos for Delhi-Lucknow passengers for IndiGo 6E 2258 at Delhi Terminal 2. Flight delayed, plane load of passengers waiting, then told to rush to Gate 33, one floor above. A plane load of passengers — including senior citizens, wheelchair-bound passengers, mothers with babies — rush via stairs to Gate 33. After half an hour of lining up, they are told to ‘go back’ one floor down — it’s again Gate 21. They rush back, the entire plane load. The neon sign now has a strip running: ‘Please rush to Gate 26’,” he wrote.

In the following lines, he added, “Indigo’s tales of arrogance and lack of empathy abound, especially after they became number 1. If there were options available, I would never fly them”.

IndiGo commented on the post and wrote, “We sincerely apologise for the delay and inconvenience caused by the multiple gate changes, which was done to ensure a quick departure. Additionally, the updated departure information was communicated through timely announcements”.

However, Misra slammed the airline by saying how IndiGo claims to “ensure a quick departure” by delaying the flight multiple times. “You have the gall to say that you inconvenienced a planeload of people like this again and again to “ensure a quick departure” and still were one and a half hours late for a 45-minute flight? Do take us for granted, IndiGo by all means but don’t express it in a formal tweet please,” he replied.

Take a look at the exchange here:

The initial post by Mirsa has accumulated over 64,000 views. The share has further collected more than 300 likes. The share has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this post on IndiGo?

“Indigo is pathetic. I had a horrible experience very recently. Their theory behind every delay is ludicrous,” wrote an X user.

“Horrible airline. Usually, the experience is bad. On my last flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar on 11.5.24, we had to wait long at the check-in counter as half of them were unmanned. There is a shortage of staff, I guess. Number one position due to lack of competition,” shared another.

“It's utter arrogance! I had a similar episode earlier this year. They kept people waiting in a queue without informing about the delay. When I complained, there no resolution. It is sad to see utter abdication of responsibilities,” added a third.

“Indigo simply takes advantage of no option being available to customer,” joined a fourth.

Neelesh Misra is most popularly known for his FM show Yaadon Ka IdiotBox. A journalist, his compelling storytelling always captures the listener's hearts.