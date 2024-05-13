Woman recounts airport ordeal amid IndiGo flight delay: ‘Diabetic patients made to eat sugary food’

A woman travelling by IndiGo over the weekend recounted her and other passengers' distress after their flight was delayed for several hours. Indigo responded to the woman's post and asked her for the details of her flight.

The passenger, Swati Singh, took to X (formerly Twitter) for the second time in two days to complain about the airline.

On Saturday, she shared a video of an elderly woman speaking to the IndiGo staff at the airport counter.

"We have been worried since yesterday afternoon. The urgent work that we needed to do could not be done. We will complain to IndiGo's chairman in Delhi," the passenger tells the staff.

"Another flight delayed by @IndiGo6E diabetic patients forced to eat sugary food to keep up with the inconvenience. The manager's answer is 'We have no option'. Why is the aviation ministry not putting penalties on big corporations like IndiGo airlines when the common man is suffering?

See the woman's post here:

In her post on Friday, Singh said that she missed her flight to Seattle in the United States after IndiGo cancelled a connecting flight.

"This is making me think if I want to travel to India with experience like this. Also I have been here since 3 pm and no one ask us even a glass of water at 9:40 they are serving poor quality food," she had written on X.

"IndiGo flight cancellation cost me $$$$ and the manager's response was -I have no option. What is India’s Aviation Minister doing?"

The airline's customer service responded to her complaint, asking her to share details of her flight for further assistance.

Take a look a IndiGo's response:

“Ma'am, this is not the experience we aim to provide our customers. We regret the inconvenience. Please share your PNR with us via DM so we may check this immediately and assist you further,” an airline representative said.

