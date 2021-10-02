Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Neeraj Chopra mimics javelin throw while underwater, video wows people
trending

Neeraj Chopra mimics javelin throw while underwater, video wows people

Published on Oct 02, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra mimicks javelin throw while scuba diving. (Twitter/ Neeraj_chopra1)
By Trisha Sengupta

A video shared by Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has created a chatter among tweeple. Shared on his personal Twitter handle, the video shows him scuba diving. There is a chance that the clip will wow you too.

“Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I'm always thinking of the javelin!” Chopra wrote while sharing the video. In the next line he also added, “PS: Training shuru ho gayi hai.”

The video shows the 23-year-old mimicking javelin throw while scuba diving underwater. He even does a celebratory gesture towards the end of the clip. Though short, there is a chance that you will end up watching the video more than once.

Take a look at the clip shared by Neeraj Chopra:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Haha. So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Training videos ka intezar rhega sir,” posted another. “Have fun champion,” tweeted a third.

A few days ago Chopra also shared that his is currently on a vacation in Maldives:

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Neeraj Chopra?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
scuba diving twitter video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Smriti Mandhana reacts to Harleen Deol dedicating this song to her 

Anand Mahindra steps in to support man who created ‘Iron Man’ suit using scrap

How Twitter is paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

‘I am my own boss’: Tale of 75-year-old dadi selling fafda wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP