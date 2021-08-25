Neighbour loudly bangs on woman’s door, his actions save her from fire. Watch

A video documenting how a nieghbour’s quick actions saved a woman and her family has now amazed people. There is a chance that the share will make you want to applaud the man who loudly banged on a woman’s door to alert her about a fire.

Security camera company Ring shared the video on their official Facebook page. “Gladys was woken up to loud banging and yelling. She immediately checked her Ring and saw her neighbor at her front door…” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video explains how the house next to Gladys' was on fire and flames were almost engulfing her home too. That is when the man came to alert her about the situation. The video also shows him helping Gladys to take her kids to safety.

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 20,000 views and the numbers are only increasing.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON