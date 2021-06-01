Neighbour’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch

A heartwarming video showcasing a sweet gesture of an individual’s neighbour is winning people’s hearts. There is a possibility that the video will leave you with a smile too.

Shared originally on TikTok, the video gained attention of many after being posted on Instagram. Captioned, “Walt for the win,” the clip is absolutely amazing to watch.

The clip opens to showcase a man standing in front of a house with a volleyball net. Texts appearing on the screen explain what the video shows. We won’t give away much, so take a look yourself:

Since being shared a little over three hours ago, the video has gathered more than 10,000 views and also accumulated several appreciative comments. People expressed their love for the kind gesture. A few also wrote how these small gestures make life beautiful.

“This is what life is about!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Heart explosion! My dad would do something like this,” expressed another. “Priceless Moments,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON