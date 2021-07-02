Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush
trending

Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush

Netflix’s alarm-related post featuring a scene from Dhanush-starrer Jagame Thandhiram received tons of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Netflix’s alarm-related with a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush left people chuckling.(Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

Are you someone for whom getting up in the morning is extremely difficult? Do you often find yourself snoozing your alarm multiple times before finally gathering the motivation to leave your bed to start your day? If the answers to these questions are yes and yes, then chances are you’ll find this alarm-related post by Netflix extremity relatable. It features a scene from the film Jagame Thandhiram.

“When you set an alarm for every 5 minutes and manage to miss all of them,” Netflix India wrote. Their post is complete with an image of a scene from the film Jagame Thandhiram featuring Dhanush.

Take a look at the share:

Since being posted a little two hours ago, the share has gathered more than 2,200 likes and counting. It has also collected tons of comments from people. While some expressed their love for the actor, others praised Netflix’s creativity. Many also shared how they absolutely relate to the post.

“Baat to sehi hai” wrote a Twitter user. “Love Dhanush,” shared another. A few also dropped laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Netflix?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
netflix dhanush

Related Stories

trending

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:11 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Dogs get ‘mid-air pets’ from man, video is too cute to handle

Mom screams with joy on seeing her deployed army son after two years. Watch

Bride performs martial arts in wedding saree in Tamil Nadu, video wows people

Aliens in India? A brief history of 'UFO sightings' from around the country
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP