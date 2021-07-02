Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush

Are you someone for whom getting up in the morning is extremely difficult? Do you often find yourself snoozing your alarm multiple times before finally gathering the motivation to leave your bed to start your day? If the answers to these questions are yes and yes, then chances are you’ll find this alarm-related post by Netflix extremity relatable. It features a scene from the film Jagame Thandhiram.

“When you set an alarm for every 5 minutes and manage to miss all of them,” Netflix India wrote. Their post is complete with an image of a scene from the film Jagame Thandhiram featuring Dhanush.

Take a look at the share:

Since being posted a little two hours ago, the share has gathered more than 2,200 likes and counting. It has also collected tons of comments from people. While some expressed their love for the actor, others praised Netflix’s creativity. Many also shared how they absolutely relate to the post.

“Baat to sehi hai” wrote a Twitter user. “Love Dhanush,” shared another. A few also dropped laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Netflix?

