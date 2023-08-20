Netizens react on Twitter as Hurricane Hilary approaches. See pics, videos

Hurricane Hilary, now a category 1 storm, is heading towards Southern California at 33 km/h. It is predicted to weaken into a tropical storm before hitting Southern California. The storm is causing flash floods, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding in parts of Mexico and the United States. As several regions are facing the wrath of Hurricane Hilary, netizens are taking to X to share about this natural disaster.

Take a look at a few tweets below:

This satellite image shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)(AP)

An individual shared this picture of ‘incoming hurricane skies’.

This video shows how Hurricane Hilary looks from space.

A Twitter user shared this video of a thunderstorm with lightning.

Another shared this video of a thunderstorm from Los Angeles, California.

This video captures officials reviewing the conditions over riverbed areas within Los Angeles County ahead of Hurricane Hilary.

If Hurricane Hilary makes landfall in California, it will be a rare event as there hasn’t been a storm like that in the area for more than 80 years, reports CNN.

Although the hurricane is not expected to impact Arizona directly, residents in Pima and Yuma Counties have been cautioned about heavy precipitation. Meanwhile, Tucson, Phoenix, and much of Northern Arizona can anticipate a typical monsoon day. Unfortunately, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Palm Springs may experience flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, Los Angeles could receive up to 2 ½ inches of rain from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and is currently under a flood watch. After passing through Los Angeles and Las Vegas, the hurricane will continue to the Pacific Northwest before dissipating completely.

