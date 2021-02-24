Home / Trending / New alpine plant species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district
trending

New alpine plant species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district

The new species belongs to the family of Himalayan sunflower, North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology research fellow Dr Lobsang Tashi Thungon, who is a member of the team, said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The discovery of the species was published in the international peer-reviewed publication 'Biodiversitas: Journal of Biological Diversity'.(Facebook/@Dipoo Dipankar Borah)

A new species of alpine plant in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district has been discovered by a group of scientists of three institutes of the country, according to a journal that published their research paper.

The new species belongs to the family of Himalayan sunflower, North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology research fellow Dr Lobsang Tashi Thungon, who is a member of the team, said.

The discovery of the species was published in the international peer-reviewed publication 'Biodiversitas: Journal of Biological Diversity', he said.

"It is named as 'Cremanthodium indicum' and the plant species, which generally flowers from July to August, is endemic to Penga-Teng Tso Lake of Tawang district, where it was discovered," he said.

Two other scientists of the team are Dipankar Borah, an associate professor of Botany at Goalpara College in Assam and Dr Rajeev Kumar Singh, a scientist at Botanical Survey of India (BSI).

"The alpine plant species is assessed as critically endangered, according to the IUCN guidelines," Thungon said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tawang district holds one of the assemblages of flowering plants in the northeastern state, which attracts botanists across the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
itanagar arunachal pradesh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP