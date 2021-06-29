New jumping spider species named after 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble

In a wonderful gesture, a group of scientists who discovered two new species of jumping spider from the Thane-Kalyan region named one of them after the brave police constable Tukaram Omble who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attacks.

The paper citing the discovery of the new species were published in the Russian science journal Anthropoda Selecta by scientists Dhruv A. Prajapati, John Caleb, Somnath B. Kumbhar and Rajesh Sanap.

Prajapati shared a tweet about the discovery complete with a picture of the spider and the late constable. “Join me to introduce 2 new species of jumping spiders from Maharastra, India! One species is dedicated to ASI Tukaram Omble, who caught terrorist Kasab alive and took 23 bullets. Presenting Icius tukarami from Thane, Maharashtra,” he wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on June 27, the post has garnered many reactions as well as likes from tweeple. While some lauded the idea of honouring the braveheart cop with this gift, others shared questions about the characteristics of the spider.

“Wow, such a wonderful gesture. And off course kudos for both the species. Well done,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is a great gesture,” commented another.

Here are some other responses:

Prajapati also shared the details of another new spider species which he named Phintella cholkei, in remembrance of his friend Kamlesh Cholke.

What are your thoughts on this gesture?